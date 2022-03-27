French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe

Protestors chanted “out Le Pen” and “racist Le Pen,” as they surrounded the candidate on Saturday while she was escorted out of the room and through the hotel.

Her campaign intends to file a complaint, her spokesman Julien Odoul told Franceinfo.

"This is agitation from extreme left-wing militants, local Black groups who spoil everything, wherever they are active in the territory of the Republic," he said, referring to an anti-fascist movement that was often blamed for violence at street marches in France during the yellow vest movement.

"I find it shocking, like everyone else, and I strongly condemn them," President Emmanuel Macron said on French TV channel France 3, adding he denounced "all forms of violence, verbal and physical".

"I fight Mrs Le Pen's ideas -- but with respect," he added.

Opinion polls show Le Pen and Macron as the two candidates likely to come out top in the first round of the election on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote, with Macron seen as the eventual winner.

The far-right leader has focused on domestic issues such as inflation and cost of living during a campaign that has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while Macron has been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic meetings, including NATO, G7 and European summits last week.