French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 07:08 PM BdST
Protesters jeered and swarmed around far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, streaming into a hotel in the overseas territory of Guadeloupe where she was recording a television programme, BFM TV reported on Sunday.
Protestors chanted “out Le Pen” and “racist Le Pen,” as they surrounded the candidate on Saturday while she was escorted out of the room and through the hotel.
Her campaign intends to file a complaint, her spokesman Julien Odoul told Franceinfo.
"This is agitation from extreme left-wing militants, local Black groups who spoil everything, wherever they are active in the territory of the Republic," he said, referring to an anti-fascist movement that was often blamed for violence at street marches in France during the yellow vest movement.
"I find it shocking, like everyone else, and I strongly condemn them," President Emmanuel Macron said on French TV channel France 3, adding he denounced "all forms of violence, verbal and physical".
"I fight Mrs Le Pen's ideas -- but with respect," he added.
Opinion polls show Le Pen and Macron as the two candidates likely to come out top in the first round of the election on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote, with Macron seen as the eventual winner.
The far-right leader has focused on domestic issues such as inflation and cost of living during a campaign that has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while Macron has been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic meetings, including NATO, G7 and European summits last week.
- Biden’s barbed remark about Putin: A slip or a veiled threat?
- Poland takes centre stage amid Ukraine war
- Trump sues Hillary over Russian collusion allegations
- AL leader shot dead in Dhaka
- US, Russia ties 'stand on their own merit': India
- How Russia, right-wing Americans converged
- Khaleda’s stay out of jail extended by 6 months
- Biden heads to Europe
- French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
- Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
- Biden’s barbed remark about Putin: A slip or a veiled threat?
- Long on Europe’s fringe, Poland takes centre stage as war rages in Ukraine
- Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports