Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur

The victims are Jahidul Islam Tipu, 54, former general secretary of the party’s Motijheel unit, and Samia Afrin Prity, 18, a rickshaw passenger.

Locals said the assailants opened fire at Tipu’s car on the street outside Islami Bank Hospital around 10pm on Thursday and Prity was hit by a stray bullet.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s emergency department physician Dr Md Alauddin said Tipu and Prity were brought dead.

Tipu was accused and arrested in a case over the 2013 murder of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky.