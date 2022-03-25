Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
Published: 25 Mar 2022 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:19 AM BdST
Unidentified assailants have gunned down two people, including a local Awami League leader, in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.
The victims are Jahidul Islam Tipu, 54, former general secretary of the party’s Motijheel unit, and Samia Afrin Prity, 18, a rickshaw passenger.
Locals said the assailants opened fire at Tipu’s car on the street outside Islami Bank Hospital around 10pm on Thursday and Prity was hit by a stray bullet.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s emergency department physician Dr Md Alauddin said Tipu and Prity were brought dead.
Tipu was accused and arrested in a case over the 2013 murder of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky.
