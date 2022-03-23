China takes a back seat in international diplomacy over Ukraine

Despite calls from other world leaders to play a more proactive role, China has instead tried to keep its distance. It has urged peace but not stepped up to mediate or organise talks, leaving such efforts to far smaller powers, including France, Turkey and Israel.

Intervening more forcefully, in the view of officials in Beijing, is fraught with political and economic risks that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, appears reluctant to take. Instead, it has sought to walk a careful line between the international outrage over Russia’s invasion and support for one of its most powerful partners.

The result has been to leave China, diplomatically, on the sidelines of the conflict, unable or unwilling to wield influence commensurate with its growing economic and military might.

“If Xi truly wants the crisis to end,” said John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, “then the flat-footed response testifies to China’s impotence in world politics, despite decades of rising to great power status.”

Officials in Beijing say they do want to see the carnage stop. In a video conference call with President Joe Biden last Friday, Xi endorsed a two-part approach: a cease-fire, followed by humanitarian aid, according to Chinese officials.

It is not clear, however, whether Xi has communicated that to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. They spoke the day after the war began Feb 24 but not since. Xi has yet to speak with Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As the fighting has dragged on, and with it the toll in human suffering, China’s diplomats have been forced into increasingly contorted defenses of Beijing’s stance.

They have touted humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refused to criticise Putin’s government for causing the humanitarian crisis. China’s ambassador to Ukraine, Fan Xianrong, told officials in Lviv that China was “a force of good” for the country and praised the Ukrainian unity in the face of a war that officials in Beijing will not describe as an invasion.

China’s avoidance of any criticism of Russia undermines its claim to be a neutral party.

“Don’t be naive,” China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday when pressed to explain why China refused to criticise Russia’s invasion. “Condemnation doesn’t solve the problem.”

China’s stance has already hardened views toward it in Europe, which has shown remarkable unity against the Russian invasion before a planned summit between the European Union and China on April 1. It has also prompted warnings from the United States that explicit economic or military assistance to Russia would prompt harsh punishment against China.

China’s policy is bound by the deep, even personal, relationship Xi has forged with the Russian leader. The war has strained but so far not broken those bonds.

Chinese officials also share Putin’s view of the United States, accusing it of fanning the flames that ignited the war by expanding NATO. They have also criticised the American use of economic and trade sanctions to punish Russia.

In the zero-sum calculation that drives policymaking, pressing Russia to make concessions would effectively bolster the position of the United States and its allies. At the same time, China cannot afford to sever its ties with them, either.

“China does not have any other partner of the same strategic weight as Russia, who shares his distrust of the current international order,” said Bilahari Kausikan, Singapore’s former ambassador to Russia and the United Nations. “And that’s the bottom line. They won’t do anything that would fundamentally jeopardise the relationship with Russia or undermine Putin’s grip on power.”

In Washington, officials view Xi’s position as duplicitous, comparing it to China’s handling of the diplomacy around North Korea’s nuclear programme. In that case, it has called for the country to abandon its nuclear ambitions, while still providing it with energy and other products to blunt the impact of United Nations sanctions.

In some respects, the talks over North Korea’s nuclear programme were a high-water mark for China’s international diplomacy. It played host to several rounds of negotiations that reached a landmark agreement in 2005 for North Korea to forsake its weapons in exchange for economic aid and security assurances. A year later, the deal fell apart, and the country’s leader at the time, Kim Jong Il, conducted a nuclear test.

Since then, China’s role in international diplomacy has remained limited.

On the UN Security Council, where China is one of the five permanent, veto-wielding powers, it has often played more of a supporting role than a leading one. In many cases, that means joining Russia. When the war began, however, China was one of three of the 15 members that abstained from a resolution that condemned the invasion. (Russia vetoed it.) That raised some expectations that a crack might open between the two countries, but since then, China has continued to provide diplomatic cover for Russia.

Last week, Xue Hanqin, China’s judge on the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top judicial body, joined a Russian judge in dissenting from a ruling last week calling for Russia to halt its military campaign in Ukraine.

In her dissent, Xue wrote that a provisional ruling on Ukraine’s claim of a genocide unfolding would “not contribute to the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.”

In other international forums, too, China has gone so far as to discourage multilateral peace efforts, dismissing an appeal by Ukraine to bring up the war for debate in the ministerial meetings of the Group of 20 major economies, being held this year in Indonesia.

“The G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, not an appropriate platform to discuss political security issues such as Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, said. The organisl lookation, he added, “should stick to its mandate.”

China may find its position increasingly untenable as the human and economic toll rises in Ukraine and beyond. The European Union’s chief diplomat has called on China to do more. So did the foreign minister of Singapore, which has maintained friendly relations with Beijing.

“I think the first thing is that China has enormous influence on Russia, both politically, economically and diplomatically,” the minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said in a forum organised by Bloomberg News.

Even in China, there are voices urging the Chinese government to do more, arguing that bolder efforts should be expected of a country that aspires to global leadership.

“We need to really get everybody together,” said Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalisation in Beijing who has called for China to mediate and give Putin an off-ramp. “That’s where something is missing right now.”

Others, though, see the war as an opportunity for China, if handled carefully.

At a recent meeting of Chinese foreign policy and security scholars in Beijing to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, at least some concluded that there was “no urgency in bringing about an end to the war,” according to a summary of their discussion that was posted on a Chinese website. China also lacked experience in leading global negotiations, some of the scholars argued at the meeting organised by MacroChina, an economic research group based in Beijing. (The summary was later removed.)

“The war is sapping the national strength of the old powers of the United States, Europe and Russia,” the summary described the scholars as saying. “China needs to watch the fire from the opposite bank and stay out of the war.”

