Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda
David Shepardson, Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 10:21 AM BdST
US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday.
Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda, the White House said. Over 2 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Friday.
Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said.
The White House also said Biden will host a call Monday at 11 a.m. EST with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom to discuss their coordinated responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
United Nations data showed as of Thursday about 3.2 million have fled abroad from Ukraine since last month, in what has become Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two. The UN said some of the 2 million people entering Poland from Ukraine have moved on to other countries in the EU but the "the majority are believed to be still in Poland."
On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO Summit on Ukraine as well as a G7 meeting. He will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss Ukraine "including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict," the White House said.
Earlier on Sunday, Psaki said Biden was not planning to visit Ukraine during his European trip this week.
- After the Xi-Biden call, China offers different messages to different audiences on Ukraine
- Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis
- Imran Khan faces toughest test as no-confidence move looms
- Putin not yet ready for talks with Zelensky: Turkish oficial
- This is why autocracies fail
- Why Putin invokes Nazis to justify his Ukraine invasion
- US warns Russia against use of chemical weapons
- VP Harris limits schedule as husband tests positive
- Pakistan PM Khan faces toughest test as no-confidence move looms
- Putin isn’t yet ready for talks with Zelensky, Turkish official says
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, the man who played a ‘unique’ role for democracy to return in Bangladesh
- This is why autocracies fail
- Why Vladimir Putin invokes Nazis to justify his invasion of Ukraine
- US warns Russia any use of chemical weapons would have consequences
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- Four get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'