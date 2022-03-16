Positive test by husband forces Vice President Harris to limit schedule
Zolan Kanno-Youngs, The New York Times
Published: 16 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, according to a statement from the White House.
“My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted,” Emhoff wrote on Twitter, encouraging others to get vaccinated and boosted as well.
Emhoff’s positive result forced Harris to back out of an event at the White House with President Joe Biden about equal pay, according to Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for Harris, who said the vice president was skipping the event “out of an abundance of caution.” Harris tested negative for the virus Tuesday, Singh said.
Before skipping the equal pay event, Harris stood alongside Biden during a bill signing Tuesday. She also joined him in the Oval Office to receive the President’s Daily Brief, according to her schedule. Biden received a negative test result Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
The prospect of the coronavirus spreading among the inner circle of the White House comes as Biden prepares to travel to Europe next week for a pivotal NATO summit to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Harris returned this weekend from a trip of her own in Europe, where she met with the presidents of Poland and Romania.
The coronavirus has already begun to spread anew in Congress: At least nine House Democrats announced in the past five days that they had tested positive for the virus. More than half of those cases emerged after lawmakers attended a party retreat last week in Philadelphia — an event Biden attended to deliver a speech.
But there has been little sign that the White House or Congress would reimpose precautions meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last month that was expected to relax mask-wearing requirements for most Americans, and many leaders across the country have made the decision to drop pandemic-era restrictions.
On Tuesday, Emhoff visited members of AmeriCorps at the Marvin Gaye Greening Center in Washington for an event on community-based gardens. He shoveled dirt and observed produce while chatting with workers at the green space project.
Asked if Emhoff had been tested before the event, a White House official did not specify but said that he started to experience mild symptoms Tuesday afternoon. He took an antigen test that was negative, the official said, and then took a PCR test that came back positive. It was not clear when Emhoff was last tested before Tuesday afternoon.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- VP Harris limits schedule as husband tests positive
- India's Congress fires five state chiefs
- Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
- Russia asked China for military and economic aid: US
- Momen hospitalised after falling ill on plane
- UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find ways to isolate Russia
- 15 injured as Gono Forum factions clash
- A Ukraine minister uses novel war tactics
- Positive test by husband forces Vice President Harris to limit schedule
- India's Congress fires five state chiefs after poll drubbing
- Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
- Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war, US officials say
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find new ways to isolate Russia
Most Read
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December
- Hasina announces TCB goods for another 10m people
- Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain
- Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future