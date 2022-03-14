Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane

His political aide Shofiul Alam Jewel said in a Facebook post that Momen was returning home on Sunday after a visit to Turkey.

“He is under observation at the CMH in Dhaka. His condition has improved,” said Shofiul.

Momen accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her recent visit to the United Arab Emirates to join the Dubai Expo. From there he travelled to Turkey.

Foreign ministry officials said he was returning home by a Turkish Airlines jet.

The minister was out of danger and resting, one official said and added that the doctors wanted to keep him under observation for 48 hours.