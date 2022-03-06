Home > Politics

Zelensky said he spoke to Biden

Published: 06 Mar 2022 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:22 AM BdST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

 

