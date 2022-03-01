No political pressure on Election Commission, says CEC Awal

He was speaking to reporters after paying homage to martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar on Tuesday.

“There is no political pressure on any of us. We are working independently and will continue to do so," said Awal.

The new EC was formed last week after a lengthy selection process that saw the involvement of most registered political parties. However, the BNP refused to join talks with the president or propose names for the new EC.

It also threatened to boycott the election again if it is not held under the auspices of a non-partisan government.

Addressing the BNP's comments, he said, "We have heard what the BNP has said. We have a responsibility to hold the next election. We will discuss the matter amongst ourselves later and see how we can communicate or deal with them. We expect compromise and dialogue within the political leadership as well. "

The four new election commissioners - Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman, Rashida Sultana Emily and Ahsan Habib Khan - accompanied the CEC to Savar.