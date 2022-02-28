‘Fight like Zelenskyy’: Bangladesh election chief urges parties not to snub voting

The new chief election commissioner held up Zelenskyy as an example at a press conference on Monday as the Ukrainian leader’s refusal to evacuate with Russian troops closing in on Kyiv and his calm presence in social media videos won plaudits from across the world.

"You can't leave the field. You must stay in the game. It'll be hard. Zelenskyy could run away. But he hasn’t. He says he'll fight against Russia. He's fighting a resistance war with Russia,” remarked Awal.

“There'll be competition in the election. Wherever there's competition, there're some scuffles."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power from the democratically government of Zelenskyy after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 citing security concerns.

The morning after Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv, the former comic actor appeared in a selfie video, condemning fake information online that he was calling on the army to lay down their arms and to evacuate. “Listen. I am here," he said.

In Bangladesh, as people watched the developments in Europe tensely, the new Election Commission has been constituted. It will oversee the next parliamentary elections ahead of which politics is heating up.

The BNP refused to join talks or propose names for the new EC. It also threatened to boycott the parliamentary election again like it did in 2014, if the Awami League remains in power to oversee the polls.

The BNP and its allies joined the last national election, but alleged vote-rigging and intimidation.

Now, regaining the trust of all sides by holding free and fair elections is being seen as a big challenge facing the new Election Commission in the current political climate.

A reporter asked for the CEC’s comments on the BNP’s threat to boycott the election again if it is not held with a non-partisan government in power.

“Can't we invite them for tea even if they've made such an announcement? No word is final,” Awal responded, adding that the EC will go by the constitution to hold the polls.

“The big challenge is to ensure that the voters are able to exercise their right to franchise.”

The four new election commissioners - Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman, Rashida Sultana Emily and Ahsan Habib Khan - were also present at the media briefing.