Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2022 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:40 PM BdST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.

Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine from afar.

He was speaking after Ukraine said its capital city Kyiv had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday morning.

