Khaleda to receive COVID booster dose at Sheikh Russel Institute
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 12:44 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.
The 76-year-old former prime minister will get the shot at the Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.
Khaleda was notified about her third dose of the vaccine via text message, Prof Zahid said.
“She will go to the hospital for the vaccine at 2:30 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday.”
When asked which vaccine she would take as the booster, Prof Zahid replied, “Probably the Pfizer one.”
Khaleda Zia registered for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the Surokkha website on Jul 8, 2021. She took her first dose on Jul 19, and received the second jab on Aug 18.
On Feb 1, Khaleda returned to her home in Gulshan after undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital for 81 days. She has been suffering from diabetes, arthritis, liver disease and other health complications.
On Nov 13, she received treatment at the Critical Care Unit of the hospital, for liver cirrhosis.
Prof Zahid said Khaleda’s health condition can be called somewhat stable and she is under the care of a medical team at her home all the time.
Khaleda had been imprisoned after being sentenced in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2018. In March of 2020, she was released on probation under certain conditions at her family’s request.
Since then the BNP chairperson has been hospitalised for treatment in different times.
- How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech
- Inside Biden’s race to prevent war
- Putin calls Ukrainian statehood a fiction. History suggests otherwise
- US slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'
- China, Russia bond alarms US, Europe
- India’s Congress party faces a test of survival
- Trump took away classified material: National Archives
- With French election looming, it is Macron against the right
- Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech
- Wooing allies, publicising Putin’s plans: inside Biden’s race to prevent war
- Putin calls Ukrainian statehood a fiction. History suggests otherwise
- US slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'
- Bond between China and Russia alarms US and Europe amid Ukraine crisis
- India’s Congress party faces a test of survival as Punjab votes
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Election Commission search panel picks 10 final candidates
- Bangladesh records 1,595 virus cases in a day, 16 deaths
- Top songwriter Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury - he of Amay Dekona, Jekhane Simanto Tomar fame - dies at 75
- US targets Russian banks with new Western sanctions over Ukraine crisis
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says
- Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni