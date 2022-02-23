Khaleda to receive COVID booster dose at Sheikh Russel Institute

The 76-year-old former prime minister will get the shot at the Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

Khaleda was notified about her third dose of the vaccine via text message, Prof Zahid said.

“She will go to the hospital for the vaccine at 2:30 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday.”

When asked which vaccine she would take as the booster, Prof Zahid replied, “Probably the Pfizer one.”

Khaleda Zia registered for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the Surokkha website on Jul 8, 2021. She took her first dose on Jul 19, and received the second jab on Aug 18.

On Feb 1, Khaleda returned to her home in Gulshan after undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital for 81 days. She has been suffering from diabetes, arthritis, liver disease and other health complications.

On Nov 13, she received treatment at the Critical Care Unit of the hospital, for liver cirrhosis.

Prof Zahid said Khaleda’s health condition can be called somewhat stable and she is under the care of a medical team at her home all the time.

Khaleda had been imprisoned after being sentenced in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2018. In March of 2020, she was released on probation under certain conditions at her family’s request.

Since then the BNP chairperson has been hospitalised for treatment in different times.