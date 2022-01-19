BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2022 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 02:04 AM BdST
The BNP has expelled Taimur Alam Khandaker after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls by defying party orders and subsequently lost to the Awami League’s Salina Hayat Ivy.
The opposition party also expelled ATM Kamal, general secretary of its Narayanganj Municipality Unit, on Tuesday. Kamal worked as the chief electoral agent of Taimur in the polls.
In letters expelling the two politicians, the BNP said it received “specific allegation against them about their involvement in activities that are in breach of party discipline.”
“The decisions will take immediate effect,” Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, a joint secretary general of the party, told bdnews24.com.
“Alahamdulillah [praise be to God],” Taimur told bdnews24.com when contacted for his comments on the party’s latest decision.
He reacted in the same manner when the party removed him from its advisory council and the Narayanganj Municipality Unit as the convenor earlier this month after he had submitted nomination papers for the election.
He had also said his removal from the council and the unit would ultimately help him draw some votes from among Ivy’s supporters.
Ivy defeated him by nearly 67,000 votes in the election held on Sunday to win a third term as mayor.
She visited Taimur on Monday and said she would “continue following his advice”.
Taimur wished Ivy good health, long life and a good political career. He added that he was brought into politics by Ivy’s father Ali Ahmed Chunka, a popular Awami League leader in the city.
“I will always be at the side of his daughter and give my blessings to her,” he said, putting a hand on Ivy’s head.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Tuesday, Taimur said, “I think the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has taken a timely decision. He has freed me for the people.
Now I am ‘the Taimur of the people’ and I will return to the people.”
Kamal could not be reached for comment immediately.
Taimur, a lawyer, was involved with the BNP for a long time. He was made the chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation during the BNP government.
He stood in the Narayanganj mayoral polls in 2011, but announced boycott of the election on the eve of voting following a party decision.
After losing this time, he said, “Taimur Alam Khandaker doesn’t need a post. The BNP is in his blood.”
