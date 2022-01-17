Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term

The BNP leader and his family greeted the Awami League leader after she arrived at Taimur’s house in the city’s Masdair with flowers and sweets on Monday.

The two leaders spoke to the media at a joint press conference later. They also fed each other sweets.

Ivy defeated Taimur, who fought the election as an independent candidate, with a margin of nearly 67,000 votes, bagging about 160,000 votes. The turnout was 50 percent in the city of around 525,000 voters.

She had told journalists at her home earlier on Monday that she had wanted to meet “Taimur Kaka (uncle)”, but he had not been at home.

“He is senior to me. I had worked on his advice in the past and continue to do so. I will certainly do the jobs he stated in his manifesto that can be done easily.”