Supporters celebrate as Ivy takes massive lead in Narayanganj mayoral polls
Senior Correspondent and Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 08:35 PM BdST
Salina Hayat Ivy’s supporters have begun celebrating as the Awami League candidate has taken a huge lead in her reelection bid as the mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation.
She got 65,452 votes in 88 out of 192 centres, according to results announced by Returning Officer Mahfuza Akter outside the office of the district’s deputy commissioner until 8:30pm on Sunday.
Taimur, a BNP leader who is contesting as an independent candidate, bagged 41,669 votes.
Ivy’s supporters took out processions throughout the city as thousands gathered outside the campaign office near her home at Deobhog.
They were celebrating by letting off fireworks as the results were re-announced at the campaign office through loudspeaker.
The voting was held through electronic voting machines, or EVMs, exclusively in the Narayanganj city elections for the first time.
The city on the banks of the Shitalakkhya River is home to nearly 525,000 voters.
Election officials expected a good turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic as many expressed delight at the ease with which votes could be registered on the devices.
But several others, particularly the elderly, faced difficulties in getting them to recognise their fingerprints. These issues led to a slow pace of voting, despite the festive air across the city.
A foreign-trained medical doctor, Ivy joined the city politics in 2003, riding on the popularity of her father Ali Ahmed Chunka, the first chairman of the Narayanganj municipality and immensely popular as a local Awami League leader.
She had served as the chairperson of the Narayanganj municipality for eight years before becoming the first elected woman mayor of Bangladesh five years ago.
Before her re-election in 2016, she became mayor by defeating AKM Shamim Osman, another leader of the party, in the first polls to Narayanganj City Corporation in 2011.
After casting her ballot, Ivy said she was confident that she would win because she has “a close connection to the people in this city”.
Taimur said he would win with a “huge margin if there was no election engineering”.
- Ivy takes an early lead
- ‘As happy as when my wife agreed to marry me’
- Polls open: Can Taimur unseat Ivy?
- Can Taimur take over from Ivy?
- Frustrated democrats call for ‘reset’
- Pro-BNP professionals call for Tajmeri's release
- BNP adviser Tajmeri Islam sent to jail
- UK monarchy and government plunge into simultaneous crises
- Ivy takes an early lead in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- 'Voting by EVM made me as happy as the day my wife agreed to marry me': Shamim Osman
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters deciding their fate
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters give their mandate on Sunday
- Frustrated democrats call for ‘reset’ ahead of midterm elections
- Pro-BNP professionals call for release of Khaleda's adviser Tajmeri Islam from jail
Most Read
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Officials report good turnout in 'peaceful' Narayanganj city polls
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- 'Voting by EVM made me as happy as the day my wife agreed to marry me': Shamim Osman