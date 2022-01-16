Supporters celebrate as Ivy takes massive lead in Narayanganj mayoral polls

She got 65,452 votes in 88 out of 192 centres, according to results announced by Returning Officer Mahfuza Akter outside the office of the district’s deputy commissioner until 8:30pm on Sunday.

Taimur, a BNP leader who is contesting as an independent candidate, bagged 41,669 votes.

Ivy’s supporters took out processions throughout the city as thousands gathered outside the campaign office near her home at Deobhog.

They were celebrating by letting off fireworks as the results were re-announced at the campaign office through loudspeaker.

The voting was held through electronic voting machines, or EVMs, exclusively in the Narayanganj city elections for the first time.

The city on the banks of the Shitalakkhya River is home to nearly 525,000 voters.

Election officials expected a good turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic as many expressed delight at the ease with which votes could be registered on the devices.

But several others, particularly the elderly, faced difficulties in getting them to recognise their fingerprints. These issues led to a slow pace of voting, despite the festive air across the city.

A foreign-trained medical doctor, Ivy joined the city politics in 2003, riding on the popularity of her father Ali Ahmed Chunka, the first chairman of the Narayanganj municipality and immensely popular as a local Awami League leader.

She had served as the chairperson of the Narayanganj municipality for eight years before becoming the first elected woman mayor of Bangladesh five years ago.

Before her re-election in 2016, she became mayor by defeating AKM Shamim Osman, another leader of the party, in the first polls to Narayanganj City Corporation in 2011.

After casting her ballot, Ivy said she was confident that she would win because she has “a close connection to the people in this city”.

Taimur said he would win with a “huge margin if there was no election engineering”.