Israel's Netanyahu and Olmert face off in court in defamation case
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 09:19 PM BdST
A judge on Monday proposed a compromise in a defamation case former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched against predecessor Ehud Olmert, a Netanyahu spokesman said.
Netanyahu, now Israel's opposition leader, is demanding 837,000 shekels ($269,000) in damages, in a lawsuit revolving around comments Olmert made in two Israeli media interviews last year that Netanyahu, his wife and elder son are mentally ill.
Those remarks, Netanyahu said in bringing the case, were "ugly, blatant lies" that slandered the family.
At a preliminary hearing attended by both former leaders, Olmert was asked by the judge for the basis of his remark that "what cannot be fixed is the mental illness of the prime minister, his wife and elder son", according to published reports by Israeli journalists at the session in Tel Aviv.
Olmert replied that he had consulted with experts and people close to the Netanyahu family before making the remarks, the reports said.
Proposing a compromise, Judge Amit Yariv suggested that Olmert state that his comments about the family's mental health were only an opinion rather than a fact, a spokesman for Netanyahu said, adding that the Netanyahus agreed to the idea.
There was no immediate indication that Olmert would accept the compromise.
Netanyahu's wife Sara and their son Yair, a vocal right-wing figure on social media, were also at the session.
($1 = 3.1161 shekels)
- Pecresse could become France's first woman president
- President to end EC talks Jan 17, form search panel
- US asks why Khakhstan needs Russian-led troops
- Khaleda moved to cabin from CCU
- AL to meet with president Jan 17
- Kazakhstan’s leader chose his path: embrace Russia
- Japan, US vow to collaborate more on defence
- Murad accused of domestic abuse
- Israel's Netanyahu and Olmert face off in court in defamation case
- Valerie Pecresse, the conservative who could become France's first woman president
- President Hamid to end talks over EC formation on Jan 17 and form ‘search committee’
- US seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops
- BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
- Awami League to meet President Hamid for EC talks on Jan 17
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar