BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 01:30 AM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been moved back to a cabin from the critical care unit of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after around two months.
Although the development indicates improvement in her health, her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain claims her condition has not changed.
She was admitted to the hospital on Nov 13 last year. The doctors had initially kept her in a cabin, but soon moved her to the CCU. She was suffering from liver cirrhosis, doctors said.
After the BNP chief was taken back to the cabin on Sunday night, Dr Zahid said the move followed the recommendation of a medical board formed for her treatment.
“The cabin has all CCU facilities and CCU nurses are taking care of her.”
Dr Zahid is one of the physicians in the 10-strong medical board for Khaleda.
“Her condition has remained unchanged without any improvement. All the parameters are going up and down like before,” he said.
The BNP and Khaleda’s family have been demanding that she be allowed to travel abroad for advanced medical treatment.
The government, however, has maintained that she must return to jail first in two corruption cases to apply for permission to take treatment overseas.
The 76-year-old former prime minister was convicted and taken to jail three years ago.
In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail on “humanitarian grounds”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others. But the BNP chief had caught the coronavirus and received treatment at the hospital.
She suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs.
