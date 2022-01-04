BCL leader Lekhak Bhattacharjee injured as clashes break out at anniversary ceremony

An argument among the leaders and members of the faction over where to attend the ceremony triggered the fight on Tuesday. A stage was set up beside Dhaka University’s Oporajeyo Bangla sculpture.

The programme, however, set off on schedule at 3 pm as Lekhak arrived at the site 45 minutes later with bandages wrapped around his head.

Bystanders said the students of Dhaka College and DU’s Kabi Jashim Uddin used brickbats and chairs as weapons as they scuffled.

Lekhak and BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy attempted to calm the situation when the general secretary was hit in the head by a brickbat.

Around 10 to 12 people were then taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later Saddam Hussain, BCL’s DU unit general secretary, said, “Anyone who causes disorder in the ceremony will have to take responsibility.”