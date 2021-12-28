No legal path to Khaleda’s treatment abroad: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan clarified the law ministry’s opinion on the matter at the Bangladesh Secretariat while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

"The law minister says there is no way, so you can understand our stance on the matter," said the home minister, adding that no final decision has been taken.

"Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander came to us. He sent a letter, which we are looking into. The law minister has given his opinion on the matter and we are reviewing it. We will seek further opinions from higher authorities if needed.”

"Now, as we are reviewing it, we have to discuss it further," the home minister added.

The High Court has extended the bail for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by another year in five cases over defamation and arson attacks on Sept 28.

The 76-year-old former prime minister was convicted and taken to jail three years ago for two graft cases.

In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail on “humanitarian grounds”.

She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.

She suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs. She had been hospitalised with COVID-19 as well.

The leaders of the BNP and its allies have recently met government ministers in a bid to persuade them to allow Khaleda to travel abroad.

Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said on Nov 24 that the party has no plans to meet President Md Abdul Hamid or Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to seek permission.

“It is very much necessary to send her abroad without delay. We’ve requested the government to prioritise her life, not politics,” he said.