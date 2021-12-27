Home > Politics

Joynal Hazari, once a ‘strongman’ in Feni, dies at 76

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Dec 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 07:16 PM BdST

Former MP and Awami League Advisory Council member Joynal Hazari, dubbed the “godfather of Feni” in his active political days, has died at the age of 76.

He breathed his last in hospital care in Dhaka around 5:15 pm on Monday, according to the party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed deep condolences over his demise.

Hazari, who was once considered a strongman in Feni, lost his political influence in his final years.

 

More to follow

