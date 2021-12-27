Joynal Hazari, once a ‘strongman’ in Feni, dies at 76
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 07:16 PM BdST
Former MP and Awami League Advisory Council member Joynal Hazari, dubbed the “godfather of Feni” in his active political days, has died at the age of 76.
He breathed his last in hospital care in Dhaka around 5:15 pm on Monday, according to the party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed deep condolences over his demise.
Hazari, who was once considered a strongman in Feni, lost his political influence in his final years.
