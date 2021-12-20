President Hamid opens talks over formation of Election Commission on Monday

After the dialogue with the Jatiya Party, the opposition in parliament, on the first day, starting at 4 pm, the head of state will sit with the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, or JaSoD, on Wednesday, said his Press Secretary Joynal Abedin. The other parties will be invited after the finalisation of a list within a day or two.

Hamid had similarly appointed the outgoing election commissioners through a search committee after holding talks with the parties nearly five years ago. He has initiated a dialogue again as the tenure of the commission headed by KM Nurul Huda is ending in February 2022.

In the absence of a law to appoint election commissioners, the powers to appoint an election commissioner are vested upon the president in line with the Constitution. Late president Zillur Rahman had constituted the previous Election Commission by forming a committee to shortlist names of possible candidates for the posts of the election commissioners and their chief.

Hamid had followed suit the next time to appoint CEC Huda and the commissioners from the names recommended by the search committee.

Currently, more than three dozen parties are registered on the EC. Hamid had held the talks with 31 parties throughout a month, starting with the BNP in December 2016, before forming the commission.

A Bangabhaban official said the president will hold talks with one party in a day initially and then two parties daily to shorten the period of the dialogue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a law to constitute the Election Commission has not been made in the 50 years since the country's independence, the process to appoint election commissioners sparks differences of opinion in the political arena every time. The system of appointing them through a search committee failed to quell the debate.

The BNP, which wants an apolitical caretaker government in power in the lead up to the general election, had announced a boycott of the dialogue this time, describing it as “eyewash”.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said in parliament on Nov 28 he would be able to present for passage the law on the formation of the EC within the two next sessions, but the commission this time would be formed by the president through the search committee again.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said their main demand in the talks, besides some other proposals, will be the formulation of a law to constitute an independent and impartial Election Commission.

“We will request the president to take initiative to pass the law [to form EC],” said JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu.

JaSoD General Secretary Shirin Akhter said they will also place some proposals about the formation of the commission to ensure free and fair elections.