President Hamid opens talks over formation of Election Commission on Monday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:50 AM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid will open talks with registered political parties at Bangabhaban to discuss their views on the formation of a new Election Commission on Monday.
After the dialogue with the Jatiya Party, the opposition in parliament, on the first day, starting at 4 pm, the head of state will sit with the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, or JaSoD, on Wednesday, said his Press Secretary Joynal Abedin. The other parties will be invited after the finalisation of a list within a day or two.
Hamid had similarly appointed the outgoing election commissioners through a search committee after holding talks with the parties nearly five years ago. He has initiated a dialogue again as the tenure of the commission headed by KM Nurul Huda is ending in February 2022.
Hamid had followed suit the next time to appoint CEC Huda and the commissioners from the names recommended by the search committee.
Currently, more than three dozen parties are registered on the EC. Hamid had held the talks with 31 parties throughout a month, starting with the BNP in December 2016, before forming the commission.
A Bangabhaban official said the president will hold talks with one party in a day initially and then two parties daily to shorten the period of the dialogue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a law to constitute the Election Commission has not been made in the 50 years since the country's independence, the process to appoint election commissioners sparks differences of opinion in the political arena every time. The system of appointing them through a search committee failed to quell the debate.
The BNP, which wants an apolitical caretaker government in power in the lead up to the general election, had announced a boycott of the dialogue this time, describing it as “eyewash”.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said in parliament on Nov 28 he would be able to present for passage the law on the formation of the EC within the two next sessions, but the commission this time would be formed by the president through the search committee again.
“We will request the president to take initiative to pass the law [to form EC],” said JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu.
JaSoD General Secretary Shirin Akhter said they will also place some proposals about the formation of the commission to ensure free and fair elections.
