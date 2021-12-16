Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 11:38 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:38 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be US ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize, the White House said.
Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States who was assassinated in 1963. She previously served as US ambassador to Japan from 2013-2017 under former President Barack Obama.
Kwan is the winner of two silver Olympic medals in figure skating. She has served as an adviser to the US Department of State on women's issues.
Australia is a key ally to the United States and that relationship has strengthened in response to China's growing power and increasingly assertive behaviour in Asia and beyond.
Kennedy's experience in Japan should be helpful in Canberra given that Australia and Japan are both members of the so-called Quad grouping, which includes the United States and India, that has been expanding cooperation in the face of China's rise.
In September, the United States, Britain and Australia announced a security pact dubbed AUKUS that will help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and expand its security reach in the IndoPacific region.
Kennedy was the first female US ambassador to Japan. She trained as an attorney and has co-authored books on civil liberties and edited anthologies of poetry.
It was unclear when Kennedy might be confirmed in her post, which requires Senate approval. Senate Republicans have been blocking dozens of Biden's nominees for diplomatic posts, including Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China since his nomination in August.
- Biden should say he won’t run again in 2024
- Johnson faces rebellion in parliament over COVID measures
- Hamid to open talks on forming EC next week
- Now in your inbox: political misinformation
- No US troops will be punished for deadly Kabul strike
- Student dies in UP poll violence
- Israeli PM meets crown prince in UAE
- Murad returns home
- Biden should not run again — and he should say he won’t
- British PM Johnson faces rebellion in parliament over COVID measures
- President Hamid to open talks with political parties next week to form Election Commission
- Now in your inbox: political misinformation
- No US troops will be punished for deadly Kabul strike, Pentagon chief decides
- College student dies in union council election violence in Pabna
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations