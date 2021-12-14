President Hamid to open talks with political parties next week to form Election Commission
Sajidul Haque, Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 06:48 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid will open a dialogue with the political parties as early as next week on the formation of a new Election Commission.
The dialogue will begin on Dec 20, an official at the Bangabhaban told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
The Jatiya Party will be the first to sit down with Hamid for the dialogue, according to the official.
“An announcement on the matter will be made in due course,” said the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin.
With the absence of a law to appoint election commissioners, the president had constituted the commission through a search committee after talks with the political parties several times in the past.
