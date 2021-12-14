President Hamid to open talks with political parties next week to form Election Commission

The dialogue will begin on Dec 20, an official at the Bangabhaban told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The Jatiya Party will be the first to sit down with Hamid for the dialogue, according to the official.

Its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said they were informed that the president will hold talks with the party on Monday. “We haven’t received a formal invitation yet.”

“An announcement on the matter will be made in due course,” said the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin.

With the absence of a law to appoint election commissioners, the president had constituted the commission through a search committee after talks with the political parties several times in the past.