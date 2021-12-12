Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?

Two highly placed sources on Saturday night hinted at Murad’s homecoming after daylong speculations and reports following his departure from Bangladesh after Thursday midnight.

An officer at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka told bdnews24.com that Canada had denied Murad entry even after he used a diplomatic passport.

“We have information that he travelled back to Dubai from there [Canada], and will return to Bangladesh tomorrow morning,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media on the matter.

A member of the cabinet, who also requested anonymity, told bdnews24.com: “He [Murad] can’t stay in Dubai because he doesn’t have visa. I’ve heard that he’s coming back.”

bdnews24.com could not reach Murad’s family to independently verify the information.

The disgraced politician was fired last week as the state minister for information after audio of lewd remarks and rape threats made by him surfaced online.

Amid a whirlwind of controversy, he took an Emirates flight from the Dhaka airport to Canada at 1am on Friday.

Murad had travelled to Canada for around a week in September. He had visited Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver during the tour. He had gone to the US in October. It was not clear whether the visits were official.

This time he was stopped at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to Shaugat Ali Sagor, editor of Bangla news portal Notun Desh, published from Canada.

Canada Border Services Agency did not give Murad permission to enter the country, Sagor said in a report.

Multiple sources close to Murad in Canada confirmed the information to Notun Desh, but Canada’s immigration department would not say anything about the issue.

Murad resigned on Dec 7 and apologised to the women of Bangladesh after a scandalous audio leak of his expletive-laden misogynistic comments landed him in hot water. A ruling party unit also stripped him of his position, but Murad was nowhere to be seen until his departure as public outrage brewed over his remarks.

On Wednesday, he took to Facebook to ask for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s forgiveness. He now faces an investigation into his remarks belittling Dhaka University, particularly the women activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, after a leader of the ruling party’s student wing filed a general diary.

Asked about the speculation surrounding Murad’s possible departure from Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said on Thursday that he knew nothing about the former state minister's plans. “Whether he stays or leaves is entirely a personal matter. We’ve nothing to say about it.”

The 47-year-old doctor by training initially caught the ire of netizens for his offensive remarks about former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation between him and an actress began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.