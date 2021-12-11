Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune

A doctor by training, Murad had about Tk 310,000 in annual income from job before the ninth parliament election in 2008. In the next 10 years to the 11th parliament election in 2018, his income rose to about Tk 1.4 million, mostly from business. He won both the polls.

The man had shown movable assets worth Tk 1.2 million and 7.3-decimal infertile land in 2008. A decade later, he showed nearly 826.5 decimals of cropland and about 8.3 decimals of infertile land in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari -- two-fifths acquired by inheritance. He also declared the ownership of an 8.3-decimal plot in Dhaka’s Purbachal, Tk 15 million in other assets and Tk 390,000 in personal loans.

In the affidavit, he showed two flats and a six-floor building owned by his wife and other family members through donations, and nearly 8.5kg of gold ornaments owned by his wife as a gift during marriage and inheritance. His wife had Tk 4 million worth of savings certificates.

Murad, son of Jamalpur Awami League leader Matiur Rahman Talukder, was elected to parliament from Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari, Mesta and Titpalya) on an Awami League ticket in the 2008 general election. He was elected again in 2018 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made him the state minister for health and family planning. Five months later, he was transferred to the information ministry.

Murad, 47, sparked a social media storm for his offensive remarks about former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation between him and an actress began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.

As the social media backlash panned out, Murad was forced out of the Hasina administration in a disgraced departure that capped his political career. The police also launched an investigation into his remarks belittling Dhaka University, particularly the women activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, after a leader of the ruling party’s student wing filed a general diary.

He flew to Canada after Friday midnight, making his first public appearance since the government and the ruling party announced the decisions to drive him out.

Murad Hassan’s income and wealth as per affidavits submitted to the EC:

2008

ANNUAL INCOME

Tk 3,09,600 from job

MOVABLE ASSETS

Cash - Tk 222,213

Savings certificates or fixed deposit - Tk 54,921

A Toyota microbus - Tk 800,000

Gold ornaments of wife - Tk 240,000

TV, fridge, computer and oven - Tk 80,000

Furniture - Tk 100,000

Immovable assets:

7.3 decimal infertile land - Tk 1.52m

2018

ANNUAL INCOME

Farming - Tk 60,000

House/flat rent - Tk 123,293

Business - Tk 1.2m

MOVABLE ASSETS

Deposits in banks/financial institutions - Tk 2,127,035

Savings certificates or fixed deposit - Tk 137,231 of his own and Tk 4m of his wife

Aside from the microbus, a new car - Tk 7,004,700

Gold ornaments - 25 Bhori of his own and 150 Bhori of wife

TV, fridge and laptop - Tk 185,000

Furniture - Tk 250,000

Shares - Tk 250,000

Others - Tk 4.4m

IMMOVABLE ASSETS

Infertile land – 43 decimal

Cropland – 330 decimal

Plot in Purbachal - 8.3 decimal/Tk 3,527,950

Six-floor building in Purana Paltan, and a flat in Bailey Heights, both owned by his wife

A flat owned by a person dependable on him at Twin Tower Concord in Shantinagar.