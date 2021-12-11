Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2021 03:45 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 03:51 AM BdST
Sacked state minister Murad Hassan’s fortune increased manifold in a decade after he became an MP, according to his wealth statements submitted to the Election Commission before the polls.
A doctor by training, Murad had about Tk 310,000 in annual income from job before the ninth parliament election in 2008. In the next 10 years to the 11th parliament election in 2018, his income rose to about Tk 1.4 million, mostly from business. He won both the polls.
The man had shown movable assets worth Tk 1.2 million and 7.3-decimal infertile land in 2008. A decade later, he showed nearly 826.5 decimals of cropland and about 8.3 decimals of infertile land in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari -- two-fifths acquired by inheritance. He also declared the ownership of an 8.3-decimal plot in Dhaka’s Purbachal, Tk 15 million in other assets and Tk 390,000 in personal loans.
In the affidavit, he showed two flats and a six-floor building owned by his wife and other family members through donations, and nearly 8.5kg of gold ornaments owned by his wife as a gift during marriage and inheritance. His wife had Tk 4 million worth of savings certificates.
Murad, son of Jamalpur Awami League leader Matiur Rahman Talukder, was elected to parliament from Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari, Mesta and Titpalya) on an Awami League ticket in the 2008 general election. He was elected again in 2018 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made him the state minister for health and family planning. Five months later, he was transferred to the information ministry.
Murad, 47, sparked a social media storm for his offensive remarks about former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.
Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation between him and an actress began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.
He flew to Canada after Friday midnight, making his first public appearance since the government and the ruling party announced the decisions to drive him out.
Murad Hassan’s income and wealth as per affidavits submitted to the EC:
2008
ANNUAL INCOME
Tk 3,09,600 from job
MOVABLE ASSETS
Cash - Tk 222,213
Savings certificates or fixed deposit - Tk 54,921
A Toyota microbus - Tk 800,000
Gold ornaments of wife - Tk 240,000
TV, fridge, computer and oven - Tk 80,000
Furniture - Tk 100,000
Immovable assets:
7.3 decimal infertile land - Tk 1.52m
2018
ANNUAL INCOME
Farming - Tk 60,000
House/flat rent - Tk 123,293
Business - Tk 1.2m
MOVABLE ASSETS
Deposits in banks/financial institutions - Tk 2,127,035
Savings certificates or fixed deposit - Tk 137,231 of his own and Tk 4m of his wife
Aside from the microbus, a new car - Tk 7,004,700
Gold ornaments - 25 Bhori of his own and 150 Bhori of wife
TV, fridge and laptop - Tk 185,000
Furniture - Tk 250,000
Shares - Tk 250,000
Others - Tk 4.4m
IMMOVABLE ASSETS
Infertile land – 43 decimal
Cropland – 330 decimal
Plot in Purbachal - 8.3 decimal/Tk 3,527,950
Six-floor building in Purana Paltan, and a flat in Bailey Heights, both owned by his wife
A flat owned by a person dependable on him at Twin Tower Concord in Shantinagar.
