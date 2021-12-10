New York AG subpoenas Trump to testify in fraud investigation

James, whose office is also participating in the criminal investigation being run by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R Vance Jr, is seeking to question Trump on Jan 7 as part of her separate civil inquiry into his business practices.

If James finds evidence of wrongdoing, she could file a lawsuit against Trump, but she could not file criminal charges.

But her request comes as Vance is pushing to determine whether Trump or his family business, the Trump Organisation, engaged in a pattern of criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders. Vance, a Democrat, did not seek reelection and is leaving office at the end of the year.

And because the two investigations overlap — both James and Vance are focused on whether Trump inflated his property values to secure financing, and their offices are working together — Trump could refuse to sit for a deposition once James formally subpoenas him.

His lawyers could ask a judge to block the deposition, arguing that Trump’s testimony could be unfairly used against him in the criminal investigation, violating his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

They might also argue that James, a Democrat who is running for governor of New York, is seeking to use the request for a deposition to bolster her campaign. Even if a judge sided with James, Trump could invoke his Fifth Amendment right and decline to respond to questions.

Still, while the decision to invoke his constitutional right could not be used against Trump in the criminal investigation, it may harm him in James’ civil inquiry, so he may also choose to comply with the subpoena and answer her questions.

Jurors are barred from inferring anything from a defendant’s refusal to testify in a criminal case, but the same is not true in a civil inquiry. Trump’s silence could be used against him.

A lawyer for the Trump Organisation declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for James.

“This is not part of the criminal investigation,” said Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance. He declined to elaborate and would not say whether James’ office had notified Vance’s prosecutors about the request to question Trump.

James’ move was first reported by The Washington Post.

Her civil investigation into Trump, which has been underway since March 2019, is focused on some of the same strands as the criminal investigation being overseen by Vance and has included scrutiny of similar properties, including Trump’s Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

If Trump is deposed next year, it would be the second time he has been questioned under oath since leaving office. In October, he was questioned for hours in connection with a lawsuit filed by a group of demonstrators who said Trump’s bodyguards had attacked them outside of Trump Tower in 2015.

That deposition has not yet been released, and it is not clear when it might become public.

© 2021 The New York Times Company