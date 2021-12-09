Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina

The Awami League chief addressed the BNP's demand to send Khaleda abroad for advanced medical care at an event marking the founding anniversary of Jubo League on Wednesday.

In her speech at Dhaka's Krishibid Institute, Hasina harked back to the tenure of Khaleda's government and highlighted the malicious treatment of ailing Awami League leaders at the time.

Khaleda was convicted and taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail on “humanitarian grounds”.

The 76-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for liver cirrhosis after contracting COVID-19.

Despite the BNP's demands, the government has maintained that it is not "legally possible" to let her go abroad for treatment. In response, the BNP has threatened to launch a movement against the government.

But Hasina insisted that her government has shown compassion in dealing with the issue while stressing that Khaleda is receiving treatment at "the most expensive hospital in Bangladesh".

"They (BNP) have found an opportunity to launch a movement after a long time. Let them do it. But I've done as much as I could."

Pointing to her use of her executive power as prime minister to release Khaleda from jail, Hasina added, "When they came to us, I naturally considered the humanitarian point of view and used my executive power to allow her to stay in her home. ”

The prime minister also criticised Khaleda's son Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman for not coming to the country to see the ailing BNP chairperson.

She also highlighted the threats to her life and security during the terms of both BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda.

"We have allowed her to stay at home and go to the hospital for treatment whenever she pleased. Is that not enough? Haven't we shown enough compassion? What more do they expect from me and on what basis?"