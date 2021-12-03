Home > Politics

Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST

Salina Hayat Ivy, the mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, will seek reelection as an Awami League candidate, the ruling party has confirmed.

The party took the decision at a joint meeting of its local government nomination board and parliamentary board at the Ganabhaban on Friday, said Zahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member.

 

More to follow

