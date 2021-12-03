Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST
Salina Hayat Ivy, the mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, will seek reelection as an Awami League candidate, the ruling party has confirmed.
The party took the decision at a joint meeting of its local government nomination board and parliamentary board at the Ganabhaban on Friday, said Zahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member.
More to follow
