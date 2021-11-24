BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 07:41 PM BdST
The BNP has dismissed speculation surrounding the condition of party chief Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka with various health issues.
The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed "certain quarters with vested interests" for spreading “false information” about Khaleda during a media briefing on Wednesday.
“I told you yesterday that these rumours have no basis," he said.
"Some rumours are still being spread. I think that certain quarters are spreading the rumours with malicious intent. You can directly call me to enquire about madam [Khaleda],” he told reporters.
Speculation about the health of Khaleda has been running rife on social media since Tuesday night. It has led leaders and activists from all over the country to call their acquaintances in Dhaka to inquire about the former prime minister.
One of the rumours is that the authorities have issued a ‘red alert’ across the country in light of the situation. Asked about it, Fakhrul said, "Where did you find the ‘red alert’? Where? Has the government issued any notification? I didn't see it."
He said the BNP chairperson was “still in a very critical state”. "The doctors are monitoring and treating her with their best efforts.”
Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Eskander has recently submitted a petition, the fifth one by the family, to the government to allow the BNP chief to travel overseas for advanced treatment. But the government has said she must return to jail first to serve sentences in two corruption cases.
The 76-year-old was convicted and taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail on “humanitarian grounds”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.
She suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs. She had been hospitalised with COVID-19 as well.
Fakhrul on Tuesday said the doctors recommended the US, the UK or Germany for her treatment. She is currently at the coronary care unit of Evercare Hospital.
- Khaleda’s condition unchanged: Fakhrul
- Russia tries to blur memories of the Gulag
- Decision on Zahangir’s mayorship soon: minister
- BNP holds protest in front of Jatiya Press Club
- ‘Little improvement’ in Khaleda’s condition
- Putin's destabilising moves
- BNP stages nationwide hunger strike
- Zia, Ershad, Khaleda proved their Aug 15 links: Hasina
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Trying to blur memories of the Gulag, Russia targets a rights group
- Decision on expelled AL leader Zahangir’s mayorship soon, says LGRD minister
- BNP holds protest in front of Jatiya Press Club to demand overseas medical treatment for Khaleda
- How the US lost ground to China in the contest for clean energy
- On Putin’s strategic chessboard, a series of destabilising moves
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Sharmin century earns Bangladesh Women 270-run win over US