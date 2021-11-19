Home > Politics

AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Nov 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 08:51 PM BdST

The Awami League has expelled Gazipur Mayor Zahangir Alam from the ruling party after an audio of his remarks on Bangabandhu and Liberation War martyrs spread on social media.

Presidium Member Zahangir Kabir Nanak confirmed the decision taken in a Central Working Committee meeting chaired by the party chief, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Friday.

Zahangir was the general secretary of the Awami League’s Gazipur Metropolitan Unit. He has lost his party membership as well, Nanak said.

The Awami League served notice on Zahangir, asking him to explain why he will not be expelled for the “breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests” after the audio spread in late September.

A man, purportedly the Gazipur mayor, is heard making comments in the audio clip on the three million martyrs and Bangabandhu’s role in the war.

Zahangir had claimed at the time that the audio was doctored and a certain quarter spread it as part of a conspiracy against him.

