AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs

Presidium Member Zahangir Kabir Nanak confirmed the decision taken in a Central Working Committee meeting chaired by the party chief, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Friday.

Zahangir was the general secretary of the Awami League’s Gazipur Metropolitan Unit. He has lost his party membership as well, Nanak said.

The Awami League served notice on Zahangir, asking him to explain why he will not be expelled for the “breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests” after the audio spread in late September.

A man, purportedly the Gazipur mayor, is heard making comments in the audio clip on the three million martyrs and Bangabandhu’s role in the war.

Zahangir had claimed at the time that the audio was doctored and a certain quarter spread it as part of a conspiracy against him.