AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 08:51 PM BdST
The Awami League has expelled Gazipur Mayor Zahangir Alam from the ruling party after an audio of his remarks on Bangabandhu and Liberation War martyrs spread on social media.
Presidium Member Zahangir Kabir Nanak confirmed the decision taken in a Central Working Committee meeting chaired by the party chief, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Friday.
Zahangir was the general secretary of the Awami League’s Gazipur Metropolitan Unit. He has lost his party membership as well, Nanak said.
The Awami League served notice on Zahangir, asking him to explain why he will not be expelled for the “breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests” after the audio spread in late September.
A man, purportedly the Gazipur mayor, is heard making comments in the audio clip on the three million martyrs and Bangabandhu’s role in the war.
Zahangir had claimed at the time that the audio was doctored and a certain quarter spread it as part of a conspiracy against him.
- RPO amendment to give chances to defaulters
- A veteran diplomat, a ‘tragic figure,’ battles critics in the US and Afghanistan
- MP complains of poor mobile signal in parliament
- Biden got his bipartisan win. Now, reality sets in
- Russian missile test endangers ISS crew: NASA
- Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
- Family apply again to take Khaleda abroad
- Trump to sell marquee Washington hotel for $375m
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- RPO amendment proposal to give more opportunities to bill defaulters
- A veteran diplomat, a ‘tragic figure,’ battles critics in the US and Afghanistan
- BNP MP complains of poor mobile signal in parliament. Law minister says it’s because she’s not patriotic enough
- Biden got his bipartisan win. Now, reality sets in
- Russian anti-satellite missile test endangers space station crew: NASA
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Man goes fishing in a pond and finds a bagful of cash. Divers come and get more
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- The women bringing sex ed to the Arab world
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Magnificent Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe