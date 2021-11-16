Family apply again for permission to take Khaleda abroad for treatment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2021 01:23 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 01:23 AM BdST
The family of Khaleda Zia have sought permission yet again to take the BNP chairperson abroad for advanced medical treatment.
The former prime minister was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, less than a week after she left the health facility for home following a 26-day stay.
Her brother Shami Eskander submitted an application to the home ministry last Thursday before leaving for the US, said Khaleda’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said.
“This is the fifth application submitted by the family for her bail and treatment abroad,” the doctor said on Monday.
She was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago.
In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.
The government said she must return to jail first to apply for permission after her family filed the previous petition to allow her to travel abroad.
Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, an aide to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, said they forwarded the latest petition to the law ministry.
The 76-year-old former prime minister suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs. She had been hospitalised with COVID-19 as well.
- Family apply again to take Khaleda abroad
- Trump to sell marquee Washington hotel for $375m
- Armenian PM sacks defence minister
- Top Christian editor out after outlet takes pro-Trump turn
- Glasgow climate promises now rest with a handful of powerful leaders
- 'Democracy is on life support': Mahbub Talukder
- Khaleda shifted to CCU
- Tarique is still conspiring: PM
- Family apply again for permission to take Khaleda abroad for treatment
- Trump to sell marquee Washington hotel for at least $375 million
- Armenian PM accuses Azeri troops of violating border, sacks defence minister
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Climate promises made in Glasgow now rest with a handful of powerful leaders
- Bangladesh electoral system in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Pakistan Test series
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 234 cases in a day