Family apply again for permission to take Khaleda abroad for treatment

The former prime minister was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, less than a week after she left the health facility for home following a 26-day stay.

Her brother Shami Eskander submitted an application to the home ministry last Thursday before leaving for the US, said Khaleda’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said.

“This is the fifth application submitted by the family for her bail and treatment abroad,” the doctor said on Monday.

She was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago.

In April 2020, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.

The government said she must return to jail first to apply for permission after her family filed the previous petition to allow her to travel abroad.

Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, an aide to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, said they forwarded the latest petition to the law ministry.

The 76-year-old former prime minister suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs. She had been hospitalised with COVID-19 as well.