BNP MP complains of poor mobile signal in parliament. Law minister says it’s because she’s not patriotic enough

The exchange prompted Law Minister Anisul Huq to taunt the BNP MP, saying:

“The password is ‘Joy Bangla’, so she probably won’t use it.”

The remark created a burst of scattered laughter in the parliament session during the process of passing the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill-2021 on Tuesday.

Rumeen had urged the government to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for better medical treatment in line with Section 401 of the Penal Code during the discussion.

Two MPs addressed parliament after Rumeen made her remarks.

The BNP lawmaker left the session room for a while when the law minister was responding to Rumeen’s argument.

“She left the session after delivering her speech, so it seems she doesn’t need to listen to us,” Huq said.

Rumeen replied to Huq afterwards, while proposing amendments to the bill.

“We hear about 3G, 4G and 5G services. But honourable Speaker, I’m not getting any mobile network in the parliament.”

She said she went outside to observe court proceedings on her phone as the mobile network was not working .