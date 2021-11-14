Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 03:13 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been shifted to the Coronary Care Unit or CCU at Evercare Hospital for further treatment.
Khaleda is undergoing treatment and medical tests in CCU, according to Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda’s personal physician.
A medical panel will meet at 4:30 pm on Sunday to discuss her medical test reports, he said.
Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on Saturday from her Gulshan residence. She had been feeling unwell since Friday night and doctors requested that she be brought to the hospital. Initially, Khaleda stayed in a cabin and underwent some tests.
She is now receiving treatment under a medical panel led by Dr Shahabuddin Talukdar.
The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering for some time from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung ailments and eye problems.
On Nov 7, the BNP chairperson returned home after a 26-day stay in Evercare Hospital for treatment.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned after her conviction in the Zia Orphanage Trust case on Feb 8, 2008. An executive order from the government stayed her sentence and she was released from jail and allowed to stay at home.
Since her release from jail, Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital three times.
- Tarique is still conspiring: PM
- Khaleda to be taken to hospital again
- The Bolsonaro-Trump connection threatening Brazil’s elections
- Former Rajbari union chairman killed
- Biden, Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday
- Violence-marred union council elections end
- 'Stamped ballots' used in Sirajganj poll
- 10 US states sue over vaccine mandates
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Fugitive Tarique hasn’t stopped conspiring against Bangladesh: Hasina
- Khaleda Zia to be taken hospital within a week of returning home
- The Bolsonaro-Trump connection threatening Brazil’s elections
- Former union council chairman shot dead in Rajbari
- Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Khaleda Zia taken to hospital within a week of returning home
- Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
- Bangladesh logs 151 COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 19 months
- Assam Rifles colonel, family among seven killed in Manipur
- 'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal