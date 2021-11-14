Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital

Khaleda is undergoing treatment and medical tests in CCU, according to Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda’s personal physician.

A medical panel will meet at 4:30 pm on Sunday to discuss her medical test reports, he said.

Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on Saturday from her Gulshan residence. She had been feeling unwell since Friday night and doctors requested that she be brought to the hospital. Initially, Khaleda stayed in a cabin and underwent some tests.

She is now receiving treatment under a medical panel led by Dr Shahabuddin Talukdar.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering for some time from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung ailments and eye problems.

On Nov 7, the BNP chairperson returned home after a 26-day stay in Evercare Hospital for treatment.

Khaleda Zia was imprisoned after her conviction in the Zia Orphanage Trust case on Feb 8, 2008. An executive order from the government stayed her sentence and she was released from jail and allowed to stay at home.

Since her release from jail, Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital three times.