Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital within a week of returning home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 04:05 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being taken to Evercare Hospital for a health check-up six days after returning home from medical care.
She was scheduled to leave for Dhaka's Evercare Hospital around 3 pm on Saturday, according to her personal aide ABM Abdus Sattar. A letter has been sent to the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police to ensure security.
The 76-year BNP leader returned to her Gulshan residence on Nov 7 after a 26-day hospital stay.
The former prime minister, who also suffers from arthritis, diabetes and complications involving kidneys and lungs, was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago.
In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others. She had been hospitalised with COVID-19 as well.
Her family filed a petition to allow her to travel abroad for treatment, but the government said she must return to jail first to apply for permission.
