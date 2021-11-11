Ten states sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US health workers
>> Ahmed Aboulenein, Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2021 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 11:45 AM BdST
Ten Republican state attorneys general sued on Wednesday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that millions of US health workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it would worsen staff shortages.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said last Thursday he will enforce the mandate starting Jan 4.
The attorneys general of Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire jointly filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.
"Placing this additional mandate on healthcare facilities and employees will exacerbate this problem and will likely lead some facilities – particularly those in underserved, rural areas – to close due to an inability to hire sufficient staff," Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement.
The lawsuit said the federal mandate intruded on states' police power and is unlawful under the Administrative Procedures Act because there was no comment period before its release.
On Nov 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the regulator for the two federal health programs, issued an interim final rule it said covers over 10 million people and applies to around 76,000 healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis centers.
An interim final rule is effective immediately without the standard comment period that follows publication. There is a 60-day comment period following its publication, however.
Providers that fail to comply with the mandate could lose access to Medicare and Medicaid funds. Medicare serves people 65 and older and the disabled. Medicaid serves the poor.
The lawsuit said the CMS rule was heavy handed and did not take local factors and conditions into account.
CMS has said there have not been widespread resignations within healthcare providers that have already mandated vaccines, including 41% of US hospitals, and that applying the mandate to all healthcare settings ensures staff cannot quit one setting to seek jobs in another.
"With many employers already mandating vaccination, and with nearly all local (and distant) healthcare employers requiring vaccination under this rule, we expect that such effects will be minimised," the agency said in introducing the rule.
- Judge rejects Trump’s bid to keep papers secret in Jan 6 inquiry
- ‘America is back’: Pelosi
- US military can’t find IS house that prompted drone strike
- Bitterness over Brexit lies behind fraying France-UK relations
- Johnson's handling of graft row shameful: ex-PM Major
- UK govt makes U-turn on corruption rule change
- Bangladesh remembers 4 national leaders on Jail Killing Day
- Biden tries to reassert American leadership
- Ten states sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US health workers
- Judge rejects Trump’s bid to keep papers secret in Jan 6 inquiry
- ‘America is back’ Pelosi says at Glasgow climate talks
- Military cannot find ISIS safe house that prompted Kabul drone strike
- UK Johnson's handling of corruption row 'shameful', ex-PM Major says
- Bitterness over Brexit lies behind fraying France-UK relations
Most Read
- West accuses Belarus of orchestrating migrant crisis at Polish border
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- Hindu sect accused of using forced labour at more temples across US
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh
- Hasina seeks more investment from French businesses to double Dhaka-Paris trade
- Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final