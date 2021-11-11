Ballots allegedly stamped with 'boat' symbol used in Sirajganj election

On Thursday, voting was ongoing at room No. 5 and 6 in Abdullah Al Mahmud School and College Centre in Shialkol for the post of chairman, using the ballots stamped beforehand.

Selim Reza, a ruling party candidate is running for the post of chairman with the boat sign in Shialkol Union Council.

"The presiding officer knows about it, and you may ask him. This is the way it goes. I know nothing about it," said Monirul Islam, assistant presiding officer in room No. 5.

The scene was the same in the rooms next to it.

"Some men entered the booth and stamped the ballots on a boat sign. I cancelled some of the ballots and, now checking the other ones," said Presiding Officer Bikram Chakrabarty.

Stamped ballots were allegedly in use in Raghunathpur Govt Primary School as well.

"A group of men came from the city, stamped the ballots on boat signs and stuffed those in the box. Now the voting is on for 2 posts of UP members," said Alpona Khatun, agent of independent candidate Ershad Rana vying for the post of chairman.

“What can we do? We all fear for our lives,” said assistant presiding officer Nurul Islam.

The assailants threatened them and snatched the ballots, said Assistant Presiding officer Wazed Ali.

No one has complained about the issue as yet, said Presiding Officer Sohel Reza. “I’ll look into the matter,” he said.

Shialkol Union Council Returning Officer Azizur Rahman said he contacted the presiding officers in those polling centres and vowed to take necessary measures.

Voting began at 8 am in 17 union councils of Sirajganj Sadar and Raiganj Upazila, and continued until 4 pm.