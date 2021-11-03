Bangladesh pays solemn tribute to four national leaders on Jail Killing Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:43 PM BdST
A number of events are being held across Bangladesh to commemorate Jail Killing Day, which marks a dark day in the country’s history.
On Nov 3, 1975, four leaders of the wartime national government—acting president Syed Nazrul Islam, prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad and cabinet ministers M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman—were brutally killed inside Dhaka’s Central Jail.
They were murdered while in state custody as the country saw sweeping changes in politics in the chaos that followed Bangabandhu’s assassination.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, programmes and public gatherings are still on a limited scale, like last year. Awami League headquarters and party offices around the country are flying the national flag and the party flag at half-mast. The Awami League and its affiliated organisations are also wearing black badges of mourning.
After paying his respects in Banani, Obaidul Quader told reporters, “After Bangabandhu, the seeds of communalism were sown in the country by the killing of the national leaders. The challenge now is to eradicate extremist sectarianism. All democratic, patriotic and non-communal forces must unite to eradicate the violent communal evil.”
A discussion on Jail Killing Day was also organised at the central office of the Awami League this morning.
