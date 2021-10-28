Joy says senior BNP leaders ‘masterminded’ communal violence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 09:47 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy believes the attacks on the Hindus in Cumilla and other districts during Durga Puja were planned.
Also the ICT affairs adviser to the prime minister, Joy has blamed BNP leaders for the communal violence.
Extremists incited the attacks by misleading many devout Muslims through hatred spread on social media, using religion as a shield, Joy wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
“And the BNP leadership continued their propaganda against the government instead of standing beside the Hindus. Their activities prove that the violence across Bangladesh, including in Cumilla, was planned; and senior BNP leaders are the masterminds of these incidents.”
A provocative social media campaign surrounding the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and Puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Eight people died as violence spread to several other districts amid Durga Puja. Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.
Joy posted a video of the attacks. The title of the video blames pro-Pakistani forces for the attacks.
“Pro-Pakistan political parties and governments have slowly erased the main objectives of Bangladesh's independence. They have repeatedly tried to turn Bangladesh into an intolerant, dark country by fabricating and misinterpreting religion and concealing the true history of independence among the peace-loving people of Bengal,” Joy wrote.
“Pro-Pakistan political parties like the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami are always trying to achieve their heinous targets by inciting the common people against the non-Muslim population through vandalism and violence. There is no exception this time.”
