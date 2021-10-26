BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2021 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 03:30 PM BdST
BNP activists have clashed with police after staging a 'peace rally' in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.
Party leaders and activists were marching towards Kakrail around 11:30 am Tuesday when police intercepted them, resulting in the skirmishes.
The BNP men scattered into nearby alleys and began hurling brickbats at law enforcers. Police subsequently dispersed them by firing tear-gas shells and charging batons.
Later, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Abdul Ahad told reporters that the procession was not a part of the programme's schedule, a fact that was also confirmed by the party's secretary general after the rally.
“You must have seen that the leaders and activists have thrown brickbats at police when they reached Kakrail. Police were compelled to charge batons, as many of us were injured. Such an attack is never expected in a civilised country," said Ahad.
The BNP, however, has blamed the police for attacking their peaceful rally and when a reporter put the allegation to the police official, he said, "It's a complete lie."
The party called the peace rally in the wake of the recent religiously motivated attacks on Hindus across Bangladesh.
As leaders and activists from different parts of the country began arriving at the party office in Naya Paltan, traffic in the area came to a standstill.
- BNP activists, police clash after 'peace rally'
- US struggles with Afghan evacuees weeded out in vetting
- Focus on fostering communal harmony: PM
- Zalmay Khalilzad, Biden’s envoy for Afghanistan, steps down
- Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan 6 attack
- Money floods the race for control of Congress
- 4 die in Magura poll violence
- AL replaces candidates for Nasinagar UP polls
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- US struggles with Afghan evacuees weeded out in vetting and now in limbo
- Hasina calls on AL leaders, activists to stay vigilant against religious hate crimes
- Zalmay Khalilzad, Biden’s envoy for Afghanistan, steps down
- Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan 6 attack
- Money floods the race for control of Congress, more than a year early
Most Read
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- ‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says
- Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
- Bangladesh reports 289 new virus cases, death toll rises by 5
- Liton, Kumara cop fine for altercation during World Cup match
- Bangladesh’s COVID infections fall 72% in a month
- Hindu leader sees attempt to protect suspects in violence