BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka

Party leaders and activists were marching towards Kakrail around 11:30 am Tuesday when police intercepted them, resulting in the skirmishes.

The BNP men scattered into nearby alleys and began hurling brickbats at law enforcers. Police subsequently dispersed them by firing tear-gas shells and charging batons.

Later, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Abdul Ahad told reporters that the procession was not a part of the programme's schedule, a fact that was also confirmed by the party's secretary general after the rally.

“You must have seen that the leaders and activists have thrown brickbats at police when they reached Kakrail. Police were compelled to charge batons, as many of us were injured. Such an attack is never expected in a civilised country," said Ahad.

The BNP, however, has blamed the police for attacking their peaceful rally and when a reporter put the allegation to the police official, he said, "It's a complete lie."

The party called the peace rally in the wake of the recent religiously motivated attacks on Hindus across Bangladesh.

As leaders and activists from different parts of the country began arriving at the party office in Naya Paltan, traffic in the area came to a standstill.