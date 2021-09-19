Govt extends Khaleda Zia’s stay out of jail by another 6 months
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2021 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 02:30 PM BdST
The government has decided to extend the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s prison sentence by another six months, allowing her to stay out of jail for that duration.
The decision was confirmed to the media by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his offices at the ministry on Sunday.
The BNP chief will, however, have to abide by the same conditions and restrictions on her movement that were previously in place.
She has to receive medical treatment at her own home and will not be allowed to travel abroad for treatment.
The suspension of Khaleda Zia's prison sentence has been extended twice before. It was last extended in March and the extension expired on Sept 15.
The government suspended Khaleda’s imprisonment order in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic under the condition that the former prime minister underwent treatment in Bangladesh and did not leave the country. The BNP chief has been living at her Gulshan residence since.
She had served 25 months out of a 17-year prison sentence in two graft cases involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
