Babul Supriyo, ex-union minister of Modi govt, joins Mamata’s Trinamool

The Asansol MP, who once declared that he would leave politics after he was dropped from cabinet, joined All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday, according to an announcement made from the party's official Twitter account.

"Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said.

Earlier in July, Supriyo insisted that he would no longer be a part of politics after being dropped from the cabinet. But BJP leadership tried to convince him so that he stays in the party as an MP, The Times of India reports.

"I'm very proud that I am changing my decision (of leaving politics). I am returning for the great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the cordial welcome," Supriyo said just after he joined.

"I meant it from my heart when I said I'll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted to me (on joining Trinamool). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and impulsive." he added.

Praising Mamata and Abhishek for the opportunity, Supriyo hinted that he will resign as MP, saying "there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol."

He vowed to work for Asansol, calling the place the only reason for him to be in politics in the first place.

Supriyo began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the mid-90s. He was also admired by Bengali film enthusiasts in Kolkata.