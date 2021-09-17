Pelosi predicts 'what's his name' would fail in a 2024 White House run
>>Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2021 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 02:02 AM BdST
Former US President Donald Trump might make another White House run in 2024, but if he does, he will take his place in American history as a two-time loser, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday.
Visiting England for a meeting of parliamentary leaders from G7 countries, the Democratic leader was asked during a forum to reflect upon the two impeachment proceedings she initiated against Trump late in 2019 and in January 2021.
Seizing an opportunity to score a political point against the man who continues to be the most powerful force in the Republican Party, Pelosi proclaimed, "I don't ever talk about him."
However, she continued to talk about Trump, though not by name.
"I reference him from time to time as 'What's His Name,'" Pelosi said, quickly adding: "If he wants to run again, he'll be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice."
Her remarks were met with loud applause from the largely British audience.
Throughout Trump's four years in the White House, Pelosi tangled with the president over immigration policy, infrastructure investments, the pandemic response and a wide range of other domestic and foreign issues.
She gained a reputation of being eager to skewer the hard-hitting Trump and became one of the biggest thorns in his side as she initiated not one, but two impeachment proceedings against him.
The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump both times.
The former president is already playing a role in the 2022 midterm elections for Congress by recruiting challengers to Republican lawmakers he has tangled with. And Trump has dropped numerous hints he might seek the presidency for a third time in 2024.
"I say to my Republican friends, and I do have some, 'Take back your party,'" Pelosi said. "You have now been hijacked by a cult that is just not good for our country."
- Biden denies Xi turned down meeting offer
- Iran nears an atomic milestone
- Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal
- JP MP Masuda Chowdhury dies
- Law ministry agrees to extend Khaleda’s time out of jail
- With vaccine orders, US political divisions deepen
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla-7
- Russia and Belarus closer to a merger
- Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer
- Iran nears an atomic milestone
- Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Law ministry agrees to extend BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s time out of jail
- With sweeping vaccine orders, political divisions deepen in the US
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
- Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms
- Fraud case against Evaly over unfulfilled orders
- The pandemic upended the 2021 trade fair. What’s next?
- The new image makers
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students