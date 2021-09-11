Home > Politics

Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Sep 2021 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 01:36 PM BdST

The Awami League has named Dr Pran Gopal Datta as its candidate to contest the by-election to the vacant Cumilla-7 parliamentary constituency.

The decision to nominate the eminent physician was taken at a meeting of the ruling party's parliamentary nomination board chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, its Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said.

The Cumilla-7 seat is currently unrepresented following the death of its previous incumbent Ali Ashraf, a former deputy speaker of parliament.

Pran Gopal, a former VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, has also served as Hasina's personal physician. He was awarded the Independence Award in 2012 for his contributions to medical services.

The 68-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist is the vice president of the Awami League's Cumilla north district chapter.

He will contest by-polls using the party's 'boat' symbol on Oct 7.

