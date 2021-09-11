Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2021 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 01:36 PM BdST
The Awami League has named Dr Pran Gopal Datta as its candidate to contest the by-election to the vacant Cumilla-7 parliamentary constituency.
The decision to nominate the eminent physician was taken at a meeting of the ruling party's parliamentary nomination board chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, its Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said.
The Cumilla-7 seat is currently unrepresented following the death of its previous incumbent Ali Ashraf, a former deputy speaker of parliament.
Pran Gopal, a former VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, has also served as Hasina's personal physician. He was awarded the Independence Award in 2012 for his contributions to medical services.
The 68-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist is the vice president of the Awami League's Cumilla north district chapter.
He will contest by-polls using the party's 'boat' symbol on Oct 7.
- Russia and Belarus closer to a merger
- Incendiary essay ignites guessing over Xi’s plans for China
- Trump wants your money. Again
- Canada PM Trudeau portrays main rival as weak
- Former Afghan envoy points finger at Kabul
- When will Trump answer the big 2024 question?
- Can Biden save his presidency?
- Law ministry sends opinion on Khaleda’s plea to home ministry
- Russia and Belarus inch closer to a full-blown merger
- Incendiary essay ignites guessing over Xi’s plans for China
- Canada PM Trudeau portrays main rival as weak in key leaders' debate
- Trump wants your money. Again
- Who to blame for Taliban takeover? Former Afghan envoy points finger at Kabul
- When will Trump answer the big 2024 question?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Bangladesh to shut schools if COVID cases spike again
- Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325
- All quiet at Jahangirnagar University
- 'It's connected to you': Shared causes fuel surge in disasters
- Brokering exit from Afghanistan, US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years