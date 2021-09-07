Home > Politics

Law ministry sends opinion on Khaleda’s appeal to travel abroad to home ministry

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Sep 2021 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 08:09 PM BdST

The law ministry has sent to the home ministry its opinion on the plea by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family to allow her to travel abroad for treatment.

The opinion will now be forwarded to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her consideration, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Tuesday.

He had earlier said Khaleda, out on a suspended sentence for corruption, will have to return to jail first to apply for overseas travel.

“What I said is right,” Anisul said on Tuesday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is in Germany on an official tour. He is scheduled to return home on Sept 12. 

The government freed the former prime minister Khaleda in 2020 on suspended sentence amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was jailed on corruption charges three years ago.

Her family and the party want to take the 76-year-old BNP chief abroad for treatment, but the government rejected the family’s plea two months ago. The family filed another plea recently.

