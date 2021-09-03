Tofail Ahmed flies to Delhi for advanced medical care

He left for Delhi in an air ambulance from Dhaka's Square Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since Aug 30, around 11am on Friday, according to his personal aide Abul Khayer.

"After undergoing some tests at Square Hospital, he was taken to a hospital in Delhi for better treatment," Khayer told bdnews24.

Tofail had previously undergone an annuloplasty at the Delhi hospital.

"He has been having some problems related to cardiology and neurology. He was taken to hospital on Aug 30 after his condition deteriorated. He had suffered a mild stroke," Abul said.

The 77-year-old former commerce minister has been elected to parliament on five occasions and is currently representing the Bhola-1 constituency.