BNP MP Harunur demands statement in parliament on Dhaka Boat Club

The club on the bank of the Turag river near Uttara has been the centre of an investigation into charges brought by actress Pori Moni against a member, who was sacked later, of trying to rape and murder her there in June. IGP Benazir Ahmed is president of the club.

During his speech on a point of order, BNP MP Harunur Rashid on Friday asked the home minister if the club had government permission to operate.

He said he had earlier demanded an explanation on how the police chief heads an organisation where liquor is available, and “gambling takes place”.

“I’m not aware of any police chief in the 50 years of Bangladesh who headed or worked for the establishment of such club.”

The law enforcers had arrested businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood in a case started by the actress. Nasir sat on the club’s committee of executives as the entertainment and cultural affairs secretary.

Last month, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Pori Moni in a raid on her home in Banani. The RAB seized liquor and drugs during the drive.

The actress was freed on bail two days ago after three rounds of remand in police custody.

Noting that the High Court questioned the remand of Pori Moni and sought papers from the judges’ court, Harunur said the development changed the public perception about the incident.

“Isn’t it true that the RAB conducted a raid on her home and arrested her after finding a minibar there?”

“The RAB wanted to investigate the incident, because a huge force is involved in it. Those who used others in this incident need to be identified.”

The BNP MP also talked about college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya’s death.

The court recently acquitted Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bahshundhara Group, of charges of instigating Muniya to take her own life.

“Photos and phone conversation of the Bashundhara MD with Muniya were circulated on social media,” Harunur said.

He asked if the RAB will be given the charge to conduct a fresh investigation into the incident.

“If not, we will assume that the government doesn’t want to identify but hide the people involved in these crimes. The government should handle these issues with importance and ensure exemplary punishment of those who are involved with these.”