Court to hear 11 cases against Khaleda Zia on Oct 20
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2021 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:49 PM BdST
The court has set Oct 20 to hear 11 cases against former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, including charges of murder and sedition.
The date was set by Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh, according to Zia Uddin Zia, one of the lawyers associated with the cases.
These cases were to be heard on Aug 10 last year, but regular court proceedings were brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date was set after the court resumed its usual work.
Eight of the cases were filed with the Darus Salam Police Station and two at the Jatrabari Police Station. The eleventh is the sedition case. The High Court had previously stayed all court proceedings in favour of Khaleda.
Among these cases, the chargesheet for a murder case at Jatrabari Police Station is to be submitted to the court. A hearing of the charges has been scheduled for the remaining 10 cases.
The sedition case was filed against Khaleda on Jan 25, 2016 for disputing the number of Bangladeshi martyrs killed during the Liberation War.
The murder case at the Jatrabari Police Station is connected to a petrol bomb attack on a Glory Transport passenger bus in Jatrabari’s Katherpul area on Jan 23, 2015 that wounded 29. One of the victims – 60-year-old Noor Alam – later died of his burns at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Dec 1.
On Jan 24, 2015, Jatrabari Police SI KM Nuruzzaman filed a case over the incident, accusing Khaleda of ordering the attack. DB Police Inspector Bashir Ahmed submitted a chargesheet to the court in the case against Khaleda and 37 others on May 6 of that year.
The eight cases at Darus Salam Police Station accuse the BNP chairperson of involvement with violence in the area in 2015.
Police submitted chargesheets in these cases at different points in 2017. Khaleda was shown as a fugitive in each of these cases and law enforcers petitioned the court for an arrest warrant for the BNP chief. Khaleda later surrendered to the court and secured bail.
- China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan
- Kamala Harris visits Singapore
- Barishal mayor meets administration officials
- Miscue after miscue, US exit plan unravels
- Hasina ‘ready to sacrifice’ her life for the people
- Hasina sees Khaleda administration’s hand in Aug 21 attack
- Muhibullah acting chief of Hifazat
- Sadiq Abdullah named in Barishal clash case
- China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan's new Great Game
- Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence
- Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash
- Miscue after miscue, US exit plan unravels
- I never fear death, am ready to sacrifice my life for the people: Hasina
- Hasina sees Khaleda administration’s hand in Aug 21 grenade attack
Most Read
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS