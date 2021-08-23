Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence
>> Nandita Bose and Aradhana Aravindan, Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2021 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 08:42 AM BdST
US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Singapore's leaders on Monday on the first working day of a trip to Southeast Asia aimed at bolstering ties as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing influence.
Harris will meet Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and later visit the Changi Naval Base and tour the USS Tulsa - a combat ship of the US Navy.
Singapore is not a US treaty ally, but remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with deep trade ties. However, it also seeks to balance its relationships with the United States and China by not taking sides.
The country is home to the biggest port in Southeast Asia, and supports continued free navigation in the area, where China is growing increasingly assertive.
Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday at the start of a seven-day visit to the region, which will also include a trip to Vietnam. During the visits US officials will aim to address Washington's concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.
"Singapore has encouraged greater US engagement in Asia, but warned that efforts to 'contain' China's rise are counterproductive," according to a report released in April by the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the US Congress.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore
In a recent interview with Reuters, Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, welcomed the role the United States and China play in the region - reflecting the delicate diplomacy it has succeeded at and one Harris has to navigate.
He said the United States and Singapore will discuss topics such as the pandemic, the digital economy and cybersecurity.
"Leadership in the two countries are likely to be careful to avoid creating impressions that Beijing may find reason to be antagonistic about," said Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, referring to Singapore and Vietnam, where Harris heads on Tuesday evening.
Part of Harris's task will also be convincing leaders in Singapore and Vietnam that Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan.
Curtis Chin, Asian fellow at the Milken Institute and former US Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, said the United States needs an "all-in pivot to Asia including a business pivot, and Singapore and Vietnam can be key partners in that effort."
"Restoring trust and confidence in US steadfastness and staying power though must come first," Chin said.
- Barishal mayor meets administration officials
- Miscue after miscue, US exit plan unravels
- Hasina ‘ready to sacrifice’ her life for the people
- Hasina sees Khaleda administration’s hand in Aug 21 attack
- Muhibullah acting chief of Hifazat
- Sadiq Abdullah named in Barishal clash case
- Amid US Afghan debacle, Russia and China know what they are doing
- Taliban take a new approach: making nice
- Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash
- Miscue after miscue, US exit plan unravels
- I never fear death, am ready to sacrifice my life for the people: Hasina
- Hasina sees Khaleda administration’s hand in Aug 21 grenade attack
- Biden ran on competence and empathy. Afghanistan is testing that
- Muhibullah Babunagari is acting chief of Hifazat after death of nephew Junaid
Most Read
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Is an exoskeleton suit in your future?
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- Ex-manager says R Kelly thought Aaliyah, 15, was pregnant with his baby
- Health officials involved in COVID vaccine sales will be punished: DGHS
- Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport: witnesses