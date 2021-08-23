Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash

AKM Jahangir, president of Barishal Metropolitan Awami League, also attended the nearly two-hour meeting at Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Hassan Badal’s home from 9pm on Sunday.

The meeting yielded “positive” results, said Jahangir, declining to reveal details.

Another person, who attended the meeting but requested to be anonymous, said the mood was ‘positive’ and they discussed withdrawal of cases over the clash.

Barishal District Awami League General Secretary Talukder Md Yunus and city corporation’s Panel Mayor Gazi Naimul Hossain Litu also accompanied Sadiq to the meeting.

With Badal were SM Aktaruzzaman, deputy inspector general of police in Barishal Range, the district’s Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain and RAB-8 Commander Additional DIG Jamil Hasan.

The city corporation in a midnight release said the meeting aimed at settling the issue that arose from the “unwanted” incident on Aug 18 night due to a “misunderstanding” between city corporation workers and Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Munibur Rahman.

The city corporation and the district administration “iterated their commitment to unity and sincerity for building a prosperous Digital Bangladesh”.

In two complaints, the city corporation alleged Ansar members of the UNO’s security detail had assaulted BCC Administrative Officer Swapan Kumar Das and cleaners when the workers had tried to remove banners and festoons from Upazila Parishad compound during a drive on C&B Road on Aug 18.

At one point, the UNO and members of the Ansar shot at Mayor Sadiq Abdullah with the intention to kill him when the mayor had gone to the spot with officials of the city corporation, according to the complaints.

City corporation workers suffered gunshot wounds as they created a human shield to protect the mayor, the accusers said.

Earlier, the UNO and Kotwali Police OC started two cases over the incident naming Mayor Abdullah as the prime accused.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association in a statement demanded arrest of Sadiq Abdullah while the local Awami League demanded the removal of the UNO and the OC.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said the incident was “nothing but a misunderstanding”. He believes the issue will be settled soon.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the incident was “isolated” and “did not create any crisis”.