I never fear death, am ready to sacrifice my life for the people: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2021 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 01:19 AM BdST
She has faced attacks and survived attempts on her life time and again, but nothing has stopped Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The most gruesome of these assassination bids was the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Aug 21, 2004. Hasina cheated death, but 24 leaders and activists lost their lives, and hundreds were injured in the carnage. Saturday was the 17th anniversary of the grisliest of the attacks on the political parties of Bangladesh. In an interview marking the day, the Awami League chief spoke at length about the backdrop of the attack, who had carried it out, what their goal was, and who came up with the plan. “I'm ready to give up my life for the people just as my parents did. I'm never afraid of dying,” she said. Taken by her speech writer Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh’s national broadcaster BTV aired the interview - “Pheere Dekha: Bhayala Ekushey August” (A Look Back at Dreadful Aug 21).
