Muhibullah Babunagari is acting chief of Hifazat after death of nephew Junaid
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2021 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 04:10 AM BdST
Muhibullah Babunagari, a senior Hifazat-e Islam leader and uncle to its chief Junaid Babunagari, has been named acting chief of the organisation after the death of Junaid.
The leaders of the Islamist group took the decision after a meeting at Hathazari Baro Madrasa and speaking to others by telephone on Thursday, said Hifazat Organising Secretary Mir Idris Nadvi.
The 68-year-old Junaid died in hospital care in Chattogram earlier in the day. He was the Shaikhul Hadith and director of education at Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Muinul Islam Madrasa.
He was buried next to his predecessor Shah Ahmed Shafi on the premises of the institution after funeral prayers led by Muhibullah on Thursday night following a debate between the family and the Hifazat leaders over the place of his burial.
Muhibullah’s name was announced as acting chief of Hifazat just before the Namaz-e-Janaza, Nadvi said.
Maulana Ashraf Nizampuri, an official of the madrasa, however, claimed Muhibullah was made Amir, or chief of the group.
